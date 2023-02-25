The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has blamed the National Union of Road Transport Workers’ (NURTW), for late arrival of election materials in some parts of Ogun State.

Stating this was the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Olaniyi Ijalaye, while monitoring the elections at the

polling unit of the governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on an on-the-spot assessment of the ongoing voting exercise in the area and at other polling units in the Ikenne LGA.

While assuring that no voter would be denied to perform their civic responsibility due to the logistics challenge.

He said, “With all due respect, it is not just the governor’s polling unit but with a few others that had one or two challenges. But as we speak, voting has commenced there and until the last man and woman have voted, we will not close voting.

“I am really pleased that people have trooped out to exercise their civil responsibility by voting for candidates of their choice. Virtually everywhere I have gone, accreditation has taken place and voting has commenced in some places. In some other places, accreditation is ongoing, while in a few other areas, we are having challenges with the issue of transportation.

“We are in collaboration with the NURTW and there is a bit of few logistical issues that have now been resolved. I want to give the good people of Ogun State the assurance that no one will be disenfranchised. Even if voting commences now, we will not close voting until the last person has voted.”