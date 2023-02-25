Idahosa Moses | Benin City

THE former Edo State Governor and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial Candidate in Edo North Senatorial District, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has lamented the non arrival of election materials in areas he identified as APC stronghold in Edo North.

The senatorial hopeful accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of deliberately disenfranchising the people as well as working against his party.

Oshiomhole who was yet to cast his vote as at the time of this report, made the accusations while speaking to journalists in Iyamho, Etsako West Local Government Area the State.

He said said: Today, Nigerians are ready to elect their representatives and the President, INEC is clearly not ready in many polling units in Etsako Area.

“Because, they know that in Edo North, there is no way if they do free and fair election, I will have overwhelming votes.

“So, I believe that is why they target this local government (Etsako West) for this crisis.

I have had those information before, but we decided to wait and see. Now we have seen it.

“I don’t want you to take it from me, you can go to Okpella (referring to journalists) in Ward, 7,8,9, in Okpella, Okpekpe and other places in Etsako. You will see for yourself.

“I have called the IO and he said they are going to move materials there and I said are you going to move materials after the elections?

“Now, this is not a place you have light 24/. So, I think they (INEC) programmed these palaces in a way that the votes would be minimal.

“But the good news is that the people are enlightened and INEC the law says that where election could not take place because of their own fault, it has to be repeated either the following day or such date as INEC agreed.





“So, they can’t get away with as we are ready for a long distance race”, he posited

He argued that Nigerians want democracy and want to exercise their franchise but INEC officials the problem.

Oshiomhole alleged further that in Ward 9 in Etsako West Local Government , there are no stamp for the people to vote, adding that in several places people waiting across Etsako but they can’t vote.

“People can only vote for us if INEC organise election. In Okpekpe, the presiding officer didn’t show up. They want to return us back to Iwu era where people go and write result”.

“Who win or loss is not as important as the process. If the process is right, and the outcome reflect the will of the people, you have to accept as it is not your father’s farm.

“So when the process is deliberately manipulated, designed to fail, then I have serious concerned”, he said.