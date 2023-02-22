Yekini Jimoh Lokoja

Hon. Maryam Muazu, Member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, says electing Bola Tinubu as President in 2023, would usher in a renewed Hope for the country assuring that Nigerians will not regret there support in view of his positive antecedents.

Hon. Maryam, a social safeguard specialist and Kogi state delegate on the APC Presidential Campaign Council as the Assistant Director for the

Directorate of Sustainable Development for Nigeria, also described Alhaji Jibrin Momoh, Kogi State Accountant General as best fit to replace Gov. Yahaya Bello, says he represents Progression and wellness of the State.

Hon. Maryam while speaking to Newsmen on Why the APC Presidential Flagbearer should be voted into power, says Tinubu is a bastion of experience, patriot, expressed optimism that he represents the shift the country desires.

Hon. Maryam described Alhaji Jibrin Momoh as a gentleman extraordinaire the present administration of Gov. Bello would leave behind a big shoes for the

next Executive Governor to fill, expressed optimism that Alhaji Jibrin has the capacity for sustainability of the present momentum in building the desired unified, secured and prosperous Kogi for posterity.

She said Alhaji Jibrin will continue the good work started by Gov. Bello, described him as best man fit for the job, urged that he be supported.

Hon. Maryam urged Kogites to come out in their numbers and vote Tinubu and candidates of the All Progressives Congress [APC] at the 25th February, 2023 polls.