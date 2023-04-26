A 23-year-old commercial tricycle operator and a 43-year-old man identified as Samad and Olayinka Abdulgafar respectively have lost their lives in a cult clash in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

They were said to have been killed by members of a secret cult.

It was gathered that Samad’s killers dumped his corpse in front of a mosque in the Abayawo area of Ilorin in the Ilorin East Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the assailants cut off his hand and plucked one of his eyes before dumping his corpse.

Eyewitnesses, who said that the assailants shot their victims, added that the assailants removed Samad’s left eye and left hand, Gafar’s head broken during a cult attack, occurred in the early hours of Monday.

This development was said to have led to panic among residents of Abayawo, Kuntu/Agbooba and Gambari communities.

A resident of Abayawo, who did not want his name in print for security reasons, said some fierce-looking armed men had stormed the community in tricycles around 9pm on Sunday.

He said Samad met his untimely death at about 4am when he came out and was ambushed by the cult members who reportedly shot him.

“It was while Samad was trying to manoeuvre his way through one corner that he was chased and was shot. After he was confirmed dead, his corpse was dragged to the main road in front of the mosque while his left eye and left hand were removed and taken away,” the source added.

The remains were said to have been buried in the Muslim cemetery, Osere, Ilorin on Monday.

In another development, two persons suspected to be cultists were reportedly killed on Eid el-Fitr day in Ilorin, by assailants who are suspected to have trailed them from Lagos.





It was gathered that the incident occurred at the Akata Orisunbare Aga area of Ganmo, about 3.1 km from Ilorin.

According to the witness, one of the victims, identified as Thompson who came from Lagos, was killed alongside his host, Abdulwaheed, a bricklayer.

The attackers reportedly arrived at the house in two tricycles around 5am, while people were returning home from the venue of a Muslim prayer.

The spokesman for the State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the development in Ilorin on Monday, said the victims were trailed from Lagos, adding that the investigation had started.

He said “Though they didn’t report the case, when we heard about it, our men went there but his corpse has been taken away for burial by the family before their arrival’.