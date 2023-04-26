A Kogi State High Court sitting in Okene has sentenced a fake Pastor Peter Micheal Michonza to 8 years imprisonment for operating illegal medical facility in Okene Local Government of the State.

Recall the convicted fake Pastor was operating an illegal psychiatric home, camping young women, resulting in deaths of pregnant women, and young girls.

Hon. Justice Abdullahi Umar gave the judgement in Okene.

Reacting to the Court Judgment, the Chairman of Okene Local Government, Engr. Abdulrazaq Muhammad lauded the judiciary for upholding the laws of the land and sanitizing society against evils and criminalities by men who in some cases operate under the cover of religious and humanitarian activities.

The Council boss advise the people to always patronized only registered medical facilities as religious houses are not licensed to diagnose or carryout any form of medical treatment.

