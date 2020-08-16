el-Rufai lauds NAF deployment of Special Forces to Southern Kaduna

Kaduna State gov Malam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai has commended the Nigerian Air Force for the deployment its Special Forces to the Southern Kaduna area of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Sunday.

The statement noted that the deployment of the Nigerian Air Force Special Forces is coming after its Nigerian Army counterparts arrived Kafanchan at the weekend.

“The Governor received the news of the deployment of Special Forces of the Nigerian Air Force to Southern Kaduna with joy and appreciation.

“It’s a demonstration of the collective will of President Buhari, Governor El-Rufai, the Defence Headquarters led by the Chief of Defence Staff and the Nigerian Air Force in particular led by the Chief of Air Staff.

“We are looking forward to meeting the officers and men of the NAF Special Forces shortly after their induction.”

Recall the southern Kaduna has been engulfed in incessant killings since June 2020 when a farmer was murder in Zango Kataf.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

STATE OF ECONOMY: How Nigeria Is Eating Its Future, Spent Over 90% Of Revenue On Debt Servicing

INDICATION that Nigeria’s economy is still in the throes of death has continued to emerge with the current low revenue it is generating from oil sale and increasing demands on its foreign debt obligation especially. The parlous state of the economy is heightened by the revelation that most of the revenue…Southern Kaduna

FACT CHECK: Somalia President, Deputy DID NOT Fight In Viral VIDEO

CLAIM: Somalia President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and his vice exchanged blows to the point of wrestling themselves to the ground.

VERDICT: MISLEADING

FULL STORY: Nigerian media space was abuzz on Saturday, August 15, 2020, with a viral video which claims to show President of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo publicly exchanged blows with his vice…Southern Kaduna

NBS Says 21.76m Nigerians Unemployed In 2020

THE National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has put the total number of unemployed Nigerians at 21,764,617. The figure is contained in the bureau’s Labor Force Statistics website entitled “Unemployment and Underemployment Report (Q2 2020) released in Abuja. It referred to the report as an Abridged Labour Force Survey under COVID-19 for August 2020. According to NBS, the unemployment rate during the period under review…Southern Kaduna

Our Fears As 2020 WASSCE Beckons: SS3 Students Speak On Inability To Finish Syllabus, Other Issues

After a long unexpected delay occasioned by the lockdown from the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will begin in 19,129 accredited centres nationwide on August 17. Some candidates hoping to write the examination spoke with IMOLEAYO OYEDEYI and ADEOLA OTEMADE on their fears and expectations…Southern Kaduna