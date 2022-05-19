El Rufai confirms presence of Ansaru terrorist group in two LGAs

Governor, Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State has confirmed the presence of the Ansaru terrorist group in two local government areas of the state.

He said the dreaded group are in Birnin Gwari and Giwa local government areas of the state.

According to him, two recruited Ansaru members from Giwa local government area recently posted their pictures to their friends on social media and were even pleading with their friends to join the group.

He also said the government was in possession of a video where the group was seen celebrating the Eid – el – Fitr in the Birnin Gwari local government area.

The Governor who was speaking during the presentation of the first quarterly security report presented by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan at the council’s chamber on Thursday expressed his worries over the escalation of the rising presence of Ansaru and Boko Haram terrorists in state.

Looking worried the governor disclosed that from intelligence reports gathered the terrorists have said the forest in the Northwest is easier and better for them to operate than Sambisa.





‘So, this is not only a very dangerous situation we found ourselves in. But the entire Northwest is facing a very serious threat.

‘That’s the reason I have been drumming for theatre command in the zone and also the need to take some punitive actions against the terrorists.

Elrufai also called on the security council to look into the possibility of clearing the three dangerous towns of Katari, Rijana and Akilibu all of situated have become safe havens for the terrorists.

‘Why is it that most attacks or kidnappings occur in these towns. I think something is wrong somewhere.

He also expressed worries that elections might not in four local government areas of the state if the security situations did not improve in those areas.

Earlier, the state commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan had said that 360 people were killed, while 1,389 persons were kidnapped within the period under review across the state.

He also noted that some reports by a section of the media are hindering the work of the security agencies.

Aruwan, therefore, called on the media to always cross-check their facts before publishing.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

El Rufai confirms presence of Ansaru terrorist group in two LGAs

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

El Rufai confirms presence of Ansaru terrorist group in two LGAs