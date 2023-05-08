Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai at the weekend, commissioned a private factory, Trust Feeds Limited in Gombe commending the investor for the gesture and Investment which he said will provide employment opportunities for teeming Gombe youths.

While commissioning the factory, Nasir El-rufai said, “I am proud of him, when he wanted to invest, he could not invest in Kaduna, he came back to Gombe, his hometown and invested, I congratulate the Governor of Gombe and hope that he will come to Kaduna and open a branch.”

According to him, Gombe State Governor has emphasized the importance of industrialisation and encouraged entrepreneurs to set up businesses in manufacturing because it is the only way to create job opportunities.

He further said that under Governor Inuwa Yahaya, Gombe State has become ease of doing business, expressing confidence that many more investors will come to the state to establish their businesses.

In his remarks, Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya said that the investment was commendable as it will increase internal revenue generation and create job opportunities for the teeming youths in the state.

He thanked the investor for coming to establish the company in Gombe state, not outside the state reiterating that his administration was passionate about people’s well-being, hence the construction of the industrial park, which will create job opportunities for over 100,000 people.

The Governor seized the opportunity to thank Adamu Modibbo for his foresight in bringing the company to Gombe and called on those that are willing to invest, particularly indigenes of the state, to come promising that government will support them.

He said that the comrade has employed 62 youths and if ten people had similar investments in the state, the rate of unemployed youths will drastically be reduced calling on the traditional leaders to encourage their subjects to emulate Adamu Modibbo.

Earlier in his opening speech, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Trust Feeds Limited, Comrade Adamu Moddibo Abubakar explained that the factory was incorporated on the November 9th, 2021 and basically into the production of fish chicken feeds as well as the production of fish from hatchery, nursery up to ongrower stage.

According to him, “Our mission is to become a leading manufacturer of Agro-allied products through excellence in service delivery with a vision to serve as a global brand in the Agro-allied industry in terms of product development and quality services”.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE