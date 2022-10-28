El-Rufai appoints 12 board members for Kaduna GIS

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Anxiety Persists Over Terror Alert
THE terror alert released by the United States government and the United Kingdom (UK), asking their citizens against travelling to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has continued to heighten tension in the country…
Umahi, Ayade’s Visit To Wike Fuels Speculation Of Alliance With APC
A VISIT by two All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers State and Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Wednesday has continued to fuel speculations…