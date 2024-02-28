Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, representing Cross River South senatorial district has reassured constituents of more dividends of democracy.

Ekpenyong, in a message to the people of his constituency said he will continually strive to assist the executive at the federal and state levels.

In his word: “Since my inauguration as your senator seven months ago, I have been working hard to achieve the mandate you gave me. Together, we have embarked on a journey of progress and development, working hand in hand to empower our communities and enhance our infrastructure amongst many other strides that we have made since the inception of this term.

“As we mark this one-year milestone, I am immensely proud of what we have achieved collectively, laying the foundation for even greater accomplishments in the future.

“Thank you for entrusting me with the privilege of representing you. Together, let us keep building a brighter and more prosperous future for our community.

Last week, in an effort to alleviate some of the economic hardships in his senatorial district, Ekpenyong facilitated the issuance of grants and distribution of necessary business supplies to over 700 constituents at a workshop held on February 22 in Calabar.

Additionally, in collaboration with SMEDAN and Trust Fund Microfinance Bank, over 500 women and young people have received grants ranging from N100,000 to N200,000 for micro and small businesses.

He said the initiative not only aims to address immediate financial difficulties but also promotes long-term economic stability and self-sufficiency in the community.