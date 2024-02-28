Ogbomoso Recreation Club has felicitated General Oladayo Popoola, on the occasion of his 80th birth anniversary.

In a statement jointly signed by the club’s President and Assistant General Secretary, Dr Akin Oladeji-Johnbrown and Dr Atiba Adeniran Samuel, respectively, the club described General Popoola as an elder statesman who has contributed in no small measure to the growth and development of Nigeria.

His particular role as a visioner for Ogbomoso Recreation Club is well appreciated.

The club also, noted that the contributions of General Popoola to the advancement of Ogbomosoland and Oyo State in general cannot be overemphasised.

Ogbomoso Recreation Club, however, prayed for longevity in sound health and abundant blessings of God for the octogenarian.