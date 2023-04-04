Two teenagers, Okpe Gabriel (19) and Emmanuel Monday (17), on Tuesday, appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrate’s Court for allegedly stealing tubers of yam worth N1.5 million.

The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, each pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy and stealing.

The police prosecutor, Insp Olumide Bamigbade, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on March 30 at about 10:30 am, at Ago Aduloju camp in Ado-Ekiti.

Bamigbade alleged that the defendants stole 1,500 tubers of yam valued at N1.5 million belonging to Mr and Mrs Awolola Igbekele.

He said the offence contravened Section 302 of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State 2021.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

Counsel to the defendants, Mrs Kehinde Adegbuyiro, urged the court to grant her clients bail, with a promise that they would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs Olubunmi Bamidele, granted bail to each of the defendants in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until May 3 for hearing.

