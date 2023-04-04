The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Western Marine Command (WMC), intercepted contrabands, with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N110.2 million, between January to March.

The Customs Area Comptroller (CAC), Comptroller Oduadu Salefu, in a media conference in Lagos on Tuesday, said that the seizures were recorded in 15 incidents.

Salefu said that the cumulative analysis of seizures was 1,519 bags of 50kg-size foreign parboiled rice; 8,825 liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) contained in 468 kegs of 25 liters each.

Others he listed as 700 pairs of foreign-used shoes; 20 used foreign ladies’ bags; 88 cartons of Caro White Cream (beaching cream), 50 pairs of expired tyres, 3 Outboard boat engines and one water pumping machine.

“All items were seized at various intervals within the period under review,” he said.

He added that following enforcement operations, five suspects had been arrested and granted administrative bail, pending when they will be arraigned in Court.

“In line with the responsibilities conferred on the NCS by the provisions of the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA), Cap C45 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria LFN 2004 as amended, the command continues to suppress smuggling along the South-Western waterways and Creeks.

“All actions of our operatives are in line with the provisions of Sections 149 (Power to vehicles/ship) and 158 (Power to patrol freely) of the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) Cap C45 LFN 2004 as amended.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the importation of foreign parboiled rice, HS Code 1006.30.1000, is restricted in Nigeria by the Federal government since March 2016.

“Any improper importation of foreign rice, contrary to allowed trade route restriction, is liable to forfeiture, further to section 46 of the Customs and Excise Management Act(CEMA) Cap C45 LFN 2004 as amended,” he said.

