Ekiti South: Senate swears in Olujimi

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan on Thursday administered oath of office on Senator Biodun Olujinmi, Peoples Democratic Party candidate in the last February National Assembly election.

The Kaduna Division of the Court of Appeal has nullified the election of the spokesman of the Senate, Senator Dayo Adeyeye.

The Appellate Court in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Uzor Anyanwu subsequently upheld the judgment of the Election Petition Tribunal in Ekiti state which had declared Senator Biodun Olujimi as the winner of the Ekiti South Senatorial election held on February 23.

It ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue a fresh certificate of return to Senator Biodun Olujimi.

Details later