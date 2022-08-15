Ekiti PDP rejects one-man leadership, adopts collegiate style

Leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State have rejected the leadership style of former Governor Ayodele Fayose and resolved to adopt a collegiate method towards repositioning the party in the state ahead of the 2023 general election.

In a communiqué released after the party’s stakeholders meeting at the weekend in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, they held that there is need for the former governor to be displaced from his alleged one-man leadership style for the party to stand a chance of winning future elections.

The meeting was jointly convened by former deputy Governor, Professor Kolapo Olusola and ex-House of Representatives member, Adewale Aribisala.

Other party bigwigs at the meeting included: former deputy governors Dr Tae Sikiru Lawal and Professor Kolapo Olusola; former federal lawmakers, Honourables Yemi Arokodare and Wale Aribisala; former Deputy Governorship candidate and PDP Chairmanship-designate, Honourable Deji Ogunsakin.

They also included former members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly members, Honourables Abeni Olayinka, Samuel Omotoso and Omodara Posi; member of the Board of Trustees from Ekiti State, Honourable Ojo Oke; National ex-officio, Elder Ogunrinde Adeola; current zonal executive officer, Honourable Lanre Fajuyi; former PDP zonal chairman, Honourable Makanjuola Ogundipe; former state party chairman, Comrade Idowu Faleye representing all former PDP Chairmen; among others.

In the communiqué signed by the state publicity secretary of the party, Raphael Adeyanju, noted that the leaders and members resolved to fashion out, “new leadership style that will engender unity among PDP members and ensure victory for the party in subsequent elections.”

The communiqué added: “That the state of the party gives room for very serious concern, most especially the party’s horrendous third position, in the last governorship election, therefore, there is urgent need to re-strengthen the party in order to win subsequent general elections in the state.

“That henceforth the party in Ekiti State, adopts a collegiate leadership style for the collective rescue mission of the party losses and liabilities.”

“That the current style of One – Man-Show Leadership of Mr Ayo Fayose, is ineffective, totally primitive, outdated, bizarre, and utterly rejected.

“That our members that had earlier migrated to SDP are welcomed back to the party and great efforts shall be made to reach out to His Excellency, Engineer Segun Oni.

“That members must continue to engage all others still outside the party, with a view to secure their cooperation towards the success of the Atiku Presidential Project.”

