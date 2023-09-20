The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has revealed that it has forwarded resolutions and decisions from stakeholders in the state to the National Working Committee (NWC) demanding the expulsion of a former governor, Ayodele Fayose from the party.

The publicity secretary of Caretaker Transition Committee, Chief Olalekan Amerijoye who spoke with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital said the party would no longer tolerate the anti-party activities of Fayose and other leaders of the PDP in the state.

He added that members and leaders of the party in the state would be expecting the NWC to take punitive measures against the former governor as his activities and romance with the ruling All Progressives Congress were injurious to the peace and unity in Ekiti PDP.

According to him, the caretaker committee was poised to resolve all differences within the party by embarking on genuine reconciliation across the board, calling all aggrieved leaders to sheath their swords and embrace peace in the overall interest of the people.

“ Admittedly, challenges have emerged, as in commonplace within any substantial political entity, occasionally leading to momentary setbacks.

“ Disagreements are a natural facet of political growth, yet I would say that it would have been incumbent upon us to recognize that the greater good should forever eclipse our differences,” he said.

On the issues of disciplinary measures against some leaders of the party, Amerijoye further said, “ Relevant sections of our party constitution stipulate the punitive measures for whoever is involved in anti-party activities and other infractions within the PDP.

“ Let me say that we are expecting the response and action of the National Working Committee to the majority decision of stakeholders in Ekiti for the suspension of former governor, Ayodele Fayose from the party.

“ The stakeholders, especially genuine members of Ekiti PDP have resolved from our recent meeting on what should be the punitive measures for people that have turned the party into a commercial venture.

“ These resolutions have been communicated to Abuja by some individuals who are ‘PDAPC’ and we are patiently waiting for their response in the interest of the PDP in Ekiti.”

The party spokesman refuted the reports that the committee had failed in playing its role of opposition to the APC government in the state, saying, “we have dismantled the shroud of deceptive populism they employ to muddy the eyes of the Ekiti people regarding the state’s development.”





He stated that the administration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji almost a year in the saddle had failed to improve the economic situation in the state and that the administration was only engaging in propaganda to the detriment of the citizens.

He said, “Instead of Governor Oyebanji’s government immersing itself in genuine development, it indulged in the orchestration of populist spectacles and relentless self-projection for a second term.

“ Despite these glaring oddities, the APC in Ekiti has the audacity to assert that they are performing and worthy of celebration. Our beloved land has become a haven for anomalies that, in a more developed society, would be met with disdain rather than celebration.”

