Governor Hope Uzodinma has vowed to fish out those behind the Tuesday killing of security operatives at Ehime Mbano area of Imo State and make them face the law.

Some members of the Joint Security Task Force whose actual number and identities are yet to be established were killed in an ambush by unknown gunmen while on duty at the Umuezeala Owerre area of Ehime Mbano.

The Governor said this Tuesday when he visited the scene of the ugly incident accompanied by the Imo State Commissioner of Police and the Director Department of State Services, while he expressed sadness over the lives lost.

He said: “The State Government in collaboration with security agencies would fish out the perpetrators with a view to bringing them to book.”

Governor Uzodimma however urged the leaders and people of the Communities in the area to avail the government and security agencies of the vital information they need to do their work.

He also prayed for God’s mercy for the victims and the fortitude for the families to bear the irreplaceable loss of their loved ones in the incident.

The Governor of Imo State Sen. Hope Uzodinma in company of Heads of Security Agencies in the state during his visit to the scene of the incident where 8 security operatives were killed in Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo.

