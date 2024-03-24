Members and leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti state have resolved to work together in unity towards performing its duties as major opposition party in the state.

At an elaborate meeting held at the party’s headquarters in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital at the weekend, leaders including Senator Biodun Olujimi, past and present lawmakers; zonal and national officials of the PDP, different support groups, and members from the 16 Local Government Area agreed to end age long bickering in the interest of the party.

Speaking at the event, the state party chairman, Alaba Agboola reiterated the need for the members to close ranks and geared up for the repositioning of the party for success in future elections, especially the 2026 governorship election.

The party chairman revealed that a reconciliation committee to be headed by a former lawmaker, Kehinde Odebunmi as chairman alongside a former acting governor of the state, Tunji Odeyemi, has been constituted, ” to rub minds towards ensuring unity and tranquility in the party ahead of the party congress which will come up in May.”

He said, “These people will know how to manage our leaders, those who are still embattled against themselves.

“They will know how to bring the leaders together, if the leaders are together then the problem of followership will be very minimal.

“Our leaders must come together then they will talk to their followers, with that, party will come back to its winning race.”

While advising the party members, he stated “My advice to the party members is that they should come and let us work together, congresses are coming very soon, hopefully in May and the reconciliation will help to unite the party for the coming election in 2026.”

The state publicity secretary, Raphael Adeyanju in statement after the meeting said, “The first Unity meeting happily exhibited massive and positive interactions among the leaders on the state of the party in Ekiti State, and unanimously agreed to unite as one, work together and take back the state from the confusely clueless government of APC, who has taken the poor masses into further penury, hunger, anguish, pains, deprivation, gnashing of teeth, kidnapping, blood letting and multiple killings. Ekiti PDP Leaders say never again! ”

On her part, Senator Olujimi lamented that PDP lost the 2022 gubernatorial election in the state as a result of internal grudges and bitterness among party members.

The former minority leader said, “This is a shadow of what PDP used to be. We were united. We should forgive each other. We are all here for a purpose which is the forthcoming congress. If we don’t forget the past, it will be very hard to progress.

“We should think outside the box, couple the resources, and bring out the best from the party. If we don’t do that, we are just wasting our time and that will not enable us to retrieve our lost glory.

“We used ourselves to lose the last election, we should sit down and think appropriately now.”