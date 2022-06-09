Ekiti: Makinde heads 81-man PDP National Campaign Council

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted the National Campaign Council for the June 18, 2022, Ekiti State Governorship election with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State as the chairman.

Four other governors in the party are members including Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) who is deputy chairman, Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Nyesom Wike (Rivers) and Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom).

PDP deputy national chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja; the national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu; Setonji Kosheodo, Olasoji Adagunodo, Ali Obasi Odefa, Dan Orbih, Debo Ologunagba, Stella Effa-Attoe, Ayo Fayose, Olusegun, Eyitayo Jegede, Olabode George, Eddy Olafeso, Biodun Olujimi, Ladi Adebutu, Adekoya Adesegun Abdul-Majeed, Jimi Agbaje and Sen. Ayo Akinyelure are some of the party chieftains in the council.

Hon. Adedamola Adegbite was named as the Administrative Secretary of the council.

A statement issued by Ologunagba, PDP National Publicity Secretary, on Thursday said the date for the inaugural meeting of the Campaign Council and other details will be announced in due course.

