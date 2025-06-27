Ekiti guber: CNPP faults ‘malicious’ campaign against Oyebanji

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP), Ekiti State Chapter has faulted what it described as malicious and false allegations against the administration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji in the state ahead of the 2026 Governorship election.

A group called Make Ekiti Great Again (MEGA) had last week addressed newsmen where allegations of corruption, poor performance, deplorable infrastructures especially roads, and lack of accountability were leveled against the present administration in the state.

But, addressing newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Thursday, the CNPP noted that individuals and groups interested in the governorship seat of the state should be bold enough to approach the people with their plans and programmes rather resulting in spreading false narratives against the state and governor.

The CNPP chairman, Victor Akinola, and the secretary Ayodele Ajayi explained that the administration of Governor Oyebanji in the last two and half years has made significant impacts on the lives of the people in line with the six-pillar agenda.

They said, “As partners in the Ekiti project, we will not fold our arms and keep silent when some individuals or groups go to the airwaves to churn out deceit, lies, misrepresentation, and distortion of facts all in a bid to score cheap political points.

“Individuals or groups wishing to occupy positions of power to make positive changes are free to do so by joining any of the registered political parties of their choice, canvass for the votes of the electorate who have the power to speak with their votes.

“The recent press conference addressed by promoters of MEGA can be best described as a tissue of lies, cocktail of falsehood, salad of blackmail and blatant misrepresentation, distortion of facts on what is on ground in Ekiti and a failed attempt to distract a performing Governor in person of His Excellency, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, who has been acknowledged within and outside Nigeria to have positively turned the fortunes of Ekiti around with verifiable indices on ground.

“Their allegations that roads are in ruins, schools are collapsing and hospitals are without beds or medicine are false and far from the truth. Governor Oyebanji has carried out comprehensive rehabilitation, construction, and reconstruction of roads in all parts of the state in the state which were commissioned during the first and second anniversaries of his administration.

“Contrary to what MEGA deceivers want the public to believe, Governor Oyebanji upholds probity, accountability, and transparency in governance and there is evidence to show for these hence the allegation of mismanagement of public funds leveled by these detractors only exists in their imagination. If they want the public to believe them, they must be ready to provide proof to back up their claims.

“The CNPP in Ekiti State wishes to advise politicians in the state to play politics of responsibility, politics of ideas, politics devoid of bitterness, falsehood, and blackmail.

” As the 2026 governorship election draws nearer, political parties are at liberty to conduct primaries that will produce candidates that will be ready to offer better alternative governance blueprints and not to resort to deliberate falsehood and and claims that are not backed with concrete evidence. We have no other state than Ekiti and we must exhibit high sense of decorum, truthfulness and integrity.“