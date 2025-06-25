Ekiti 2026: INEC warns political parties over conduct of primaries, campaigns

Ahead of the 2026 governorship election in Ekiti State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned political parties to adhere strictly to the laid down guidelines and the electoral act in the conduct of their primaries, submissions of candidates and campaigns.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ekiti State, Dr Bunmi Omoseyindemi who spoke while addressing newsmen and stakeholders in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Wednesday on the Notice of Election slated for June 20, 2026, warned political parties and explained that stakeholders must be ready to play their part in achieving a successful governorship poll.

He noted that provisions of section 28(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 as amended the commission to issue the notice of election not later than 360 days before the scheduled date, assuring political parties and the people of the state that the commission is committed to conducting credible, peaceful and inclusive elections.

The REC who said that the timetable and schedule of activities for the election has been released and made available to political parties, added that the notice will be pasted in the INEC offices across the 16 LGAs of the state.

He appealed to them to conduct their primaries within the stipulated date between October 20 and November 10, 2025, in line with the guidelines and electoral act towards achieving a peaceful and acceptable election in the state.

Omoseyindemi said, “This meeting is both symbolic and strategic. It marks the beginning of the electoral process, and it also provides an opportunity for early engagement with political parties, the media, and other stakeholders on our collective responsibilities in ensuring a credible, inclusive, and peaceful electoral process.

The Notice of Election, which will be published today at the INEC State Office and all Local Government Area offices in Ekiti State, serves as the official kick-off of activities as contained in the Timetable and Schedule that will be released immediately after this meeting.

“As always, INEC remains committed to upholding the highest standards of transparency, professionalism, and fairness in all our processes. We expect that political parties will reciprocate this by adhering strictly to the rules of engagement, particularly in the conduct of their party primaries, submission of candidates, and campaigns, in accordance with the Electoral Act and the Commission’s guidelines.

“To the media, we count on your professionalism and objectivity in reporting the electoral process and in countering misinformation, fake news, and inciting narratives that could undermine public confidence.

“To the general public and the people of Ekiti State, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering a free, fair, and credible election.”

On the reports about some political parties engaging in public campaigns and rallies as against the INEC guidelines, the REC said, “IPAC has brought this to our notice and we have asked them to bring evidence of what they have seen on the field and we are still waiting for the pictorial and video evidence.”

Responding, the chairman of the Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC) Owoola Daramola commended the commission for the timely engagement of stakeholders, promising the readiness of the political parties to support the successful conduct of the poll.

