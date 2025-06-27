Cross River gov’s wife vows to combat harmful cultural practices against widows

Cross River First Lady, Bishop (Mrs) Eyoawan Otu, has pledged to combat harmful cultural practices against widows and orphans, promising justice and economic empowerment for vulnerable groups.

Speaking at the 2025 International Widows’ Day commemoration in Calabar, the First Lady, represented by Mr. Geoffrey Agamade of Humanity Without Borders, condemned the discrimination and exploitation faced by widows under the guise of tradition.

“We cannot remain silent while widows endure dehumanizing treatment. The state is activating measures to protect them and ensure their dignity,” she declared. A dedicated database has been created to streamline intervention programmes, including job creation and skills training.

Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hon. Edema Irom, lamented the neglect widows face, particularly from hostile in-laws, urging stricter enforcement of existing protective laws. “Awareness and legal action are critical to ending these abuses,” she stressed.

Mrs. Uduak Spencer of the Unified Widows Foundation praised the state’s efforts, citing economic initiatives that have uplifted vulnerable widows and children.

Meanwhile, Akpevwe Okuse of Her Voice Foundation called for collective action to end systemic oppression.

In solidarity, the Federation of Female Lawyers (FIDA) offered free legal aid to widows fighting for inheritance rights. FIDA Chairperson Affiong Onung vowed to ensure justice for victims.

The event, themed “The Orphans in Need”, was facilitated by UN Women, spotlighting the urgent need for societal and governmental intervention to safeguard widows and orphans in Cross River.