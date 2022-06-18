Ex-Gov Yero’s aide donates internet facility to Kaduna NUJ

A former Director-General Media and Communication to former Governor Ramalan Yero of Kaduna State, Ahmed Maiyaki has donated internet facilities to journalists in Kaduna as part of efforts to ease their work.

Making the donation to the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Kaduna state council at the weekend, he said, ‘I always look at NUJ as my home, so whatever little thing I have I need to look back at my origin.

“Every day Journalists play the watchdog role of the society, reporting ASUU strike, reporting about the welfare of staff of other organizations, and every other sector of the society, but there is nobody to fight for the Journalists.

‘Nigeria media members have family members, they have responsibilities in the family, every demand of the society is also shouldered on the Nigeria media men.”

“Unfortunately they speak for others, nobody speaks for them. And of course, one thing that inspired me to go into Journalism was when I was visiting my late brother who was a journalist in those days, working for the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

‘ He was sending his story through telephone land line which was the in thing at that time. He would call a landline to read his story from the script.

‘ And because of the delay in connecting with the other end, it affected the basic elements of the news; current news, not staled news content. So the delay in connecting with the landline as quickly as possible sometimes rendered the news staled.”

“But with the advent of internet facilities, democratization of news content, the news becomes instantaneous, what you do now, people will read it now.

‘ You can now send out your story as it happens. Live video coverage from the event centre becomes easier because of the availability of internet facilities.”





“Unfortunately, I can remember when I was very active, reporting for Radio France, we have to go round all the business centre looking for internet facilities which in most cases were very poor, trying to send three minutes report. It became a very huge task.

“But now we have better Internet facilities because at a time we had two Gig to three Gig to four Gig now, and five Gig is already on its way. So you can now see the peak at which you can send your story and also be informed.”

“Personally, I feel that a place like NUJ should have an internet facility. It is not that the place did not have one before. But it had been very unstable. I believe we should give this facility to members to assess for their daily reporting.

‘This facility can accommodate at least 64 members at a go to send out their stories. Instead of going to a Cafe or buying individual data, this facility will also bring members closer.

In her remarks, Chairman, Kaduna State Council of NUJ, Hajiya Asmau Yawo Halilu expressed delight over the good gesture of the senior colleague.

“We have the plan to do this for our members but we are happy that he decided to assist in providing the internet facility.

‘ One good thing about this internet is that it can take 64 persons at a time. It has a coverage of 150 metres.

‘ It will easy the work of our members. It will help our members in saving their personal data and time going to Cafe.

‘So are very grateful to Ahmed Maiyaki for fulfilling the promise he made during the commissioning ceremony of some of the facilities of the council on May 14, 2022,” she said.

