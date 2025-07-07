Ekiti 2026: I’ve no plan to join ADC — Oyebanji

… debunks rumours, says Fayemi, other leaders remain in APC

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has denied reports on social media of alleged plans to defect to the newly announced coalition, African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Oyebanji, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, on Monday, who described the reports as false and misleading, said it was being sponsored by some unnamed individuals who are planning to contest the forthcoming Governorship election in the state.

The governor reiterated his renewed commitment to the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, adding he has been faithful to the progressive fold since 1999.

He alleged that the sponsors of the misleading reports were out to cause a rift between him and President Tinubu as a result of his closeness to his predecessor.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has been drawn to a false and misleading report being circulated online by some unscrupulous individuals.

“The faceless individuals in the said report alleged that Governor Oyebanji, alongside some leaders and office holders in the state, were being led to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), by the immediate past Governor of the State, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

“Ordinarily, one would have ignored the highly puerile write-up, which is nothing but another tissue of lies from the camp of some disgruntled elements in the state. But, keeping quiet in the midst of such a bare-faced falsehood would amount to a disservice to the good people of the state, some of whom could be hoodwinked into believing the misleading report.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Biodun Oyebanji and the public office holders mentioned in the report remain firmly rooted in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and have no link, nor do they have any plan whatsoever to join the ADC.

“While Fayemi and other leaders of the party mentioned in the report are eminently qualified to defend themselves, it is on record that Fayemi attended the recent APC caucus meeting held in Iyin-Ekiti, where the caucus endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Oyebanji for a second term, a decision that was widely published in the print, broadcast and online media.

“It should also be noted that Governor Oyebanji, had, since the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1999, remained in the progressive fold. He is one of the very few who has never moved out of the progressive movement in Ekiti State.

“We are aware of a deliberate attempt by some mischief makers to weaponise Governor Oyebanji’s association with Fayemi in a bid to cause a rift between the Governor and President Tinubu. Unfortunately for these jesters, Mr President is a strategic politician who can see through their shenanigans and hidden agenda.

“Ekiti people are urged to disregard this childish media attack which is being sponsored by some desperate politicians interested in contesting the Governorship election in the state.

“While these desperate politicians have no clue about how to market their candidature to the Ekiti electorate or connect with the people, they have resorted to attacking the Government on social media and heaping up every imaginable and unintelligent lie against the Governor to mask their frustrations.

“Now that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the date for the primary election, we expect them to be bold enough to come out and sell their candidature to party members and Ekitikete rather than seeking an ignoble way to gate crash.”

