ATCON to hold meeting on executive order protecting telecom infrastructure

The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has announced that it will convene the second edition of its strategic stakeholders’ meeting on August 15 in Abuja, as part of efforts to drive the successful implementation of the recently signed Executive Order designating telecommunications infrastructure as Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII).

The high-level gathering, themed ‘Rallying Critical Stakeholders to Drive the Successful Execution of the Executive Order on Critical National Information Infrastructure’, is expected to bring together key players across the nation’s ICT ecosystem, including State Commissioners of ICT and Digital Economy, Permanent Secretaries, and Heads of ICT Agencies from all 36 states, alongside relevant federal ministries and regulatory bodies.

The Executive Order, recently issued by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), formally recognises telecom infrastructure as vital to national security, economic competitiveness, and public safety.

Industry stakeholders say the landmark directive will help create a safer and more investment-friendly environment for telecom operators and service providers.

Speaking on the planned stakeholders’ engagement, ATCON President, Mr Tony Izuagbe Emoekpere, emphasised that collaboration at all levels of government is crucial to the Order’s success.

“The effective implementation of this Executive Order hinges significantly on continuous engagement and collaboration with all key stakeholders.

“State-level leadership is critical to achieving the national objectives set out in the Order. Our 36 State Commissioners hold the key to ensuring that telecom infrastructure is not only protected but also developed to its full potential,” Emoekpere said.

According to ATCON, the meeting will focus on three strategic objectives: securing state-level commitment and collaboration, accelerating broadband deployment to boost economic growth, and encouraging its member companies to invest in underserved and high-potential regions across the country.

By fostering stronger partnerships with state governments, the association hopes to drastically curb vandalism, reduce service disruptions, and expand high-quality telecom services nationwide.

The stakeholders’ dialogue is also expected to shape enabling policies and local initiatives that safeguard infrastructure while positioning broadband as a catalyst for job creation, poverty reduction, and innovation.

Industry observers see the meeting as a pivotal step toward aligning national and subnational priorities to protect and grow Nigeria’s digital backbone.

