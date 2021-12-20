Ekiti 2022: Fayemi’s aide, Araoye, withdraws from governorship race

The Special Adviser to Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi on Federal Matters, Makinde Araoye has announced his withdrawal from the 2022 governorship race.

Araoye who had earlier declared his interest to contest the January 22, 2022 governorship primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said his decision to step down from race was borne out of his desire to ensure unity and cohesion in the party.

The governor’s aide from Ilawe-Ekiti, in the southern senatorial district in a statement he personally signed on Monday noted that he listened to voices of the party’s leadership on the governorship election, saying his ambition was not about his personal gain but in the interest of the people of the state.

According to him, “This sacrifice, though against what we planned, is very sacrosanct at this juncture, in the overall interest of peace, cohesion, and unity in our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State. I have clearly heard, and ceded to the voices of the leadership of our party in Ekiti State.

“As you know, my ambition has never been about my personal gain, but to try to lead efforts to bring about ‘freedom for all, and life more abundant’ for the good people of Ekiti State as propounded by our late sage, Obafemi Awolowo, and as demonstrated by our leaders, their Excellencies: Niyi Adebayo and Dr Kayode Fayemi.

“My ambition was borne out of my conviction in the doctrine of fairness and equity and in line with the globally recognized transition trend of injecting new ideas and generational shift in governance.

“In reaching this landmark decision, I am guided by history and my values as an Omoluabi. When the story of my journey in politics and governance is told, it would be one of courage of conviction, but also one of humility, unalloyed loyalty, submission, and love for the collective good.

“I recognise and appreciate the courage and vision of the network of young Ekiti professionals, Ekiti youths and students, political leaders, senior citizens, and my media team for their unalloyed support so far. I recognise that I embody a collective aspiration beyond myself, and I appeal that you please rest assured that the will of God will prevail now and in the future: “For the vision is yet for an appointed time; but at the end it will speak, and it will not lie. Though it tarries, wait for it, because it will surely come.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!