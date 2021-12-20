Yuletide: Life Radio 107.5 FM organises giving project for less privileged

As part of activities marking its end of the year programme, Life Radio 107.5FM Ibadan has packaged a Charity project tagged “Life Radio 107.5FM Giving Project 1.0” to gift the less privileged in the society.

The Ibadan based radio station said the project is in line with its philosophy of adding value to people’s lives.

The radio through its Head of Station, Mr Tunde Muraina, explained that it has identified some charity homes and organisations to gift household materials, foodstuff, toys and clothes, stressing that these gifts will be presented to the selected homes on Friday 24 and Thursday, December 30, 2021, respectively.

According to him “the season of giving is here again and in line with our philosophy of adding value to people’s lives, we have packaged a Charity project tagged ”Life Radio 107.5FM Giving Project 1.0” to gift the less privileged in the society as every life matters.

“We believe this is the perfect time to show people with special needs, orphanages and the less privileged that we care and they are in our hearts. We will continuously engage in similar activities for the benefit of society and mankind,” Muraina said.

