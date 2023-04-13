Suspected bandits have launched another attack on the Atak’Njei community in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, resulting in the death of eight villagers.

The attack which took place at about 9 pm on Wednesday night, occurred weeks after bandits had attacked the Langson community in the same local government area, where ten people were killed.

Confirming the attack, the Chairman of Zango Kataf LGA, Francis Sani Zimbo expressed disappointment at the recurrence of such attacks, despite the government’s efforts to secure the communities.

He further disclosed that those injured in the attack are currently receiving treatment in hospitals.

In response to the attack, Zimbo assured the people of the area that the government and the LG council will continue to provide adequate security and protection to the people of the area. He also urged residents to always report suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, the National President of the Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA), Mr Sam Timbuwak Achie, has called on those responsible for securing people’s lives to fish out those behind the series of attacks in the community.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the police nor the state government has issued an official statement on the incident.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SPOTLIGHT: Agboola Joshua, the youngest certified cloud practitioner in Africa

Agboola Joshua is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joshfortech. At age 6, Joshua started…

JAMB fixes new date for 2023 UTME





The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a new date for the commencement of the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), which will now start on…

What I told Tinubu when we met in America – Primate Olabayo

The founder and primate of the Evangelical Church of Yahweh Worldwide, Theophilus Olabayo said God has shown him before…

Rapper Drake wins $2.7m on UFC 287 after betting big on Adesanya’s victory

Renowned rapper Drake has reportedly won an incredible $ 2.7 million after Israel Adesanya emerged victorious in his…

See world’s top 10 wealthiest sports team owners

Sports team owners are some of the wealthiest people in the world, with some having amassed fortunes that…

Foreign investment: NBS’s damning report on states

THIS would appear to be a season of the dearth of cheery news for Nigeria. Virtually on all fronts (security, economy, politics, social justice, etc), it is…