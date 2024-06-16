Oyo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Olusegun Olayiwola, has extended greetings to Muslims, the people of Akinyele Local Government, and the entire population of Oyo State on this year’s Eid El Kabir celebration.

In his message, Olayiwola noted that “this significant occasion, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is a time for reflection, unity, and giving. It is a period that reminds us of the importance of selflessness, compassion, and generosity in our lives.”

He urged all citizens to use this festive period to strengthen the bonds of friendship and brotherhood among one another.

He called on everyone to reach out to the less fortunate and share in the spirit of giving which defines Eid-El-Kabir, saying “by doing so, we can ensure that the blessings of this celebration extend to everyone.”

The Commissioner acknowledged the efforts and contributions of royal fathers across Oyo State to ensure peaceful coexistence in line with the vision of Governor Seyi Makinde, saying “their leadership and dedication to preserving our cultural heritage and fostering communal harmony are invaluable.”

He noted that “as custodians of tradition and peace, the royal fathers play a crucial role, and their support during festive times like Eid El Kabir is greatly appreciated.”

Olayiwola said: “As we commemorate this festival, I wish all residents of Oyo State and Akinyele LGA a joyous and peaceful Eid El Kabir.”

He prayed for continued prosperity, good health, and harmony throughout the state, saying “May the lessons of sacrifice and love guide us in our daily interactions, and may this celebration bring happiness to every home.”