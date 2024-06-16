Senator Saliu Mustapha, representing Kwara Central in the National Assembly, has used the Eid al-Adha celebration to urge Muslims to continue praying for sustained economic recovery, peace, and unity in Nigeria.

In his message for the Sallah celebration, the senator, who is also the Turaki of Ilorin, noted that collective prayers and efforts are crucial for fostering national development and harmony.

He extends his warm greetings to Muslims in his senatorial district and across Nigeria as they celebrate Eid al-Adha (the Festival of Sacrifice).

Senator Mustapha commended Muslims on this auspicious occasion, highlighting its significance as “a period that honors Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in submission to Allah’s command.”

ALSO READ: NLNG assures on delivery of train 7 economic benefits to Nigeria

He emphasized the importance of the celebration in Islam and urged Muslims to embrace the values of sacrifice, obedience, and faith embodied by Prophet Ibrahim.

Senator Mustapha further urged Muslims to continue praying for sustained economic recovery, peace, and unity in Nigeria, noting that collective prayers and efforts are crucial for fostering national development and harmony.

The senator prayed to Allah for the acceptance of the acts of worship and supplications of those performing Hajj, wishing them a safe return home. He also expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones in the holy land, praying that Allah grants them Jannatul Firdaus.

Senator Mustapha also wished all Muslims a joyous and peaceful Eid al-Adha celebration.