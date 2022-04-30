Eid-il-Fitr: Abia NSCDC Commandant assures adequate security

The Abia State Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ayinla Taiye Olowo, has assured residents of Abia state of a hitch free 2022 Eid-El-Fitr celebration.

Ayinla handed down this assurance in Umuahia Friday while speaking to newsmen after the Jumat service, stating that his men have been tactically deployed to strategic locations in and around the state to ensure that criminal elements do not find any cover to operate, assuring that with the effective synergy and collaboration existing among the security agencies in the State, the relative peace being enjoyed will be sustained.

He enjoined Abia residents to remain law abiding and report all suspicious movements to security agencies in the State for prompt action while charging Muslims faithful in the state to continue to pray for the peace, unity and progress of the country, Nigeria.

According to him, “Islam is a religion of Peace and its adherents must not only live peacefully with their host communities but also engage in acts capable of promoting a peaceful, virile and united Nigeria of our dream.”

