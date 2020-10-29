Eid-el Maulud: Buhari urges youths to shun negative tendencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged all citizens to use the occasion of the Eid-el-Maulud, to reflect on the virtues of the Holy Prophet by showing love and understanding for fellow citizens while exhibiting patience, honesty, sincerity, kindness and generosity in all their undertakings.

In a message to Muslims commemorating the birthday of Prophet Mohammed (SAW) which is being marked as a public holiday, the President urged all citizens, and the youth, in particular, to shun all negative tendencies as manifested in the recent hijacking of peaceful protests to loot and destroy public and private property.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), in Abuja, on Wednesday, said the president also reiterated his earlier promise to bring police officers responsible for misconduct as well as the looters to justice

On the COVID-19 pandemic, President Buhari, while noting that the country has so far managed the problem successfully by keeping the numbers as low as possible, however, cautioned that Nigerians must not stretch their luck too far.

“Looking at the trends in the other countries, we must do all we can to avert the second wave of the pandemic. We must make sure that our cases, which have gone down, do not rise again. Our economy is too fragile to bear another round of lockdown,” he said.

The President, therefore, advised all citizens to continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols of social distancing, wearing of face masks and washing of hands.

In its message to mark the occasion, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) urged Nigerians, particularly the leaders, to use this year’s celebrations to kindle a national rebirth with actions that reassure the people and reinforce the stability, unity and peaceful co-existence in our country.

The party also charged all people of faith across the country to use the occasion to pray for direction and God’s intervention to enable our nation to overcome its current social, economic and security challenges.

A statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, added: “Indeed, Eid-el Maulud, the celebration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Mohammed, offers us as a nation, an invaluable opportunity to reposition our value system in pursuit of national unity, equity and social justice; adherence to rule of law, respect for human rights, the welfare of the people, transparency, accountability and prudence in governance while shunning all acts of corruption and oppression that provoke bitterness, restiveness and division among the people.”

The PDP urged the Federal Government to use the occasion of Eid-el Maulud to promote discourse and policies that will restore unity and calm frayed nerves particularly at this trying time in the history of our nation.

“Our party believes in the sense of brotherliness among Nigerians and urge that such should be promoted and guided jealously so as to ensure the stability and prosperity of our nation,” the party stated.

The PDP prayed for the nation while wishing all Muslim faithful and indeed all Nigerians a glorious Eid-el Maulud celebration.

