WTO DG: Despite opposition, we’re keeping the positivity going, says Okonjo Iweala

Former Nigeria’s Finance Minister and the top contender for the position of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has said despite hiccups and opposition to her emergence, she is keeping the positivity going.

The United States has consistently expressed its opposition to her bid for the plum job despite her endorsement by many countries, including the European Union and her endorsement by many ambassadors of the WTO on Wednesday.

But Okonjo-Iweala, in a tweet she posted on her Twitter handle on Thursday, said she is happy for the progress she had made so far and the overwhelming support she had received for her bid.

Okonjo Iweala disclosed that she was very humbled to be declared the candidate with the largest, broadest support among members and most likely to attract consensus, adding that she was keeping the positivity going as the world body moves on to the next step during the Annual General Meeting on November 9.

According to Okonjo Iweala in the tweet: “Happy for the success and continued progress of our @wto DG bid. Very humbled to be declared the candidate with the largest, broadest support among members and most likely to attract consensus. We move on to the next step on November 9 despite hiccups. We’re keeping the positivity going!”

