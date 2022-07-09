Eid-El-Kabir: Yahaya Bello felicitates Muslims, calls for collective sacrifices from leaders, citizens

Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has felicitated Muslim faithful all across the globe and particularly in Kogi State on the occasion of the 2022 Eid-el-Kabir celebration, while he used the medium to call for collective sacrifices toward the nation’s interest.

He added that leaders at the helms of affairs and citizens must begin to put aside individual interests in a bid to ensure that our country reaches the pinnacle of development where it belonged.

Governor Bello stated this in a special Eid-el Kabir commemoration message which was signed on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammed Onogwu.

The Governor noted that this festive season was another time to seek God’s face as it concerns the affairs of our dear nation, which was not only facing hard times in the areas of insecurity but largely affected by the global, regional and national plunging economic realities.

He added that Muslims aside from exemplifying a life of sacrifice and submission just like Prophet Ibrahim did, should as well extend their arm of benevolence and kindness to their neighbours irrespective of their tribe or religion.

Governor Bello stressed that while it has become common knowledge that in Kogi State, citizens have been implored to close the gaps of differences, seasons like this enable individuals to put to practice many of these attributes.

While assuring their safety throughout and after the festivities, he cautioned citizens to be vigilant while they celebrate as they take personal responsibility to report any suspicious activity or person to security agencies adding that they must be responsible in their celebration of the joyous season.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

Eid-El-Kabir: Yahaya Bello felicitates Muslims, calls for collective sacrifices from leaders, citizens