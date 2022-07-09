South African Visa application to resume in Lagos Wednesday

The South African Consul-General in Nigeria, Darkey Africa, has announced the resumption of South African visa applications in Lagos State.

Darkey, who spoke to Tribune Online on Saturday via a telephone call, said activities will resume from Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

It would be recalled that South African visa applications in Lagos were suspended sometime in February 2022 due to the relocation of the Consulate Office in Lagos which consequently led to the disconnection of the system that made applicants go to the Abuja Office.

He, therefore, advised all applicants to follow established guidelines as issued by VFS on their website to submit their applications.

“Please further note the Visa services will resume at VFS Lagos, effective from 13th July 2022.

“All applicants are advised to follow the established guidelines as issued by VFS on their website to submit their applications,” he stated.

