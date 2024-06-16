The Senator representing Niger South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Abuja, Senator Peter Ndalikali Jiya, has tasked Muslims across the country to always promote peace and unity as they mark this year’s Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

A statement issued by the Senator’s Media Organisation, a copy of which was obtained by the Nigerian Tribune on Sunday in Minna, also urged Muslims to strictly adhere to the tenets of Islam, especially in terms of offering selfless services to their communities and the nation.

“Let all of us take time to learn from the sacrifice that this festival symbolises, as taught by the holy book. The more we commit ourselves to making sacrifices in the path of the Lord, the better for our nation and the world,” he added.

The Senator also stressed the need for Muslims to imbibe the lessons of the season, which exemplify pure sacrifice, patience, and pure worship for the collective development of the world.

According to him, it is important for the Muslim faithful to use the lessons of Eidel Kabir to promote peace, tolerance, and patience for the maintenance of unity at all times.

“Let us not use this period for anything other than seeking the face of our Lord, especially in guiding us unto the right path and for everlasting favours at all times.” Ndalikali further stated:.

By promoting acts of selfless service, the Senator further informed the faithful that they would have contributed their quota to the development of not only their immediate environment but also that of the entire world.

Ndalikali also commended the laudable initiatives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and called on Muslims to support the Federal Government’s efforts at providing purposeful leadership for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Similarly, the Senator expressed his appreciation for the ongoing infrastructural projects of the Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, alongside other laudable initiatives of the visionary governor capable of making the state an agricultural hub in the North Central Geopolitical Zone of the country.

