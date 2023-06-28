Honorable Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, lawmaker representing Oluyole Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, has extended her warm wishes to the Muslim community, wishing them a blessed Eid filled with joy and peace.

She said that Eid al-Fitr is a time of great significance and reflection for Muslims worldwide, adding that It is a time of gratitude, forgiveness, and renewed faith.

She commended the Muslim community for their devotion, resilience, and commitment to spiritual growth, emphasising the importance of peace and unity, especially during these challenging times.

She called upon Muslims and people of all faiths to come together and promote harmony, understanding, and mutual respect.

“This Eid serves as a reminder that we are all part of one global community, and it is through love, compassion, and empathy that we can build a more inclusive and prosperous society,” she said.

Furthermore, Honorable Akande-Sadipe highlights the significance of giving back to society, especially during this festive period. She encouraged individuals and communities to extend acts of kindness and generosity to those in need.

“Through charitable deeds and support for the less privileged, we can make a positive impact and uplift the lives of others; adding that as a representative of the people, she remains committed to fostering unity and development in her constituency.

She reaffirmed her dedication to serving all constituents, irrespective of their religious beliefs, assures them of her unwavering support, and urged everyone to celebrate responsibly while adhering to the guidelines of the faith.