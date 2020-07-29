Eid-el-Kabir: Ortom counsels youths against negative acts

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has admonished Muslim faithful to commit themselves to the Holy Prophet’s injunction on peace, tolerance, charity and generosity to the less privilege.

In his Eid-el-Kabir message issued and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Governor Ortom called for sustained sacrifice and encouraged Benue people to always place the state and country above personal interests, so as to complement government’s efforts in building the society of their dreams.

The governor urged the people to take advantage of the COVID-19 period which has accorded them more time to spend with their families to promote values that seek to guide the younger generation against societal ills.

Ortom stated that the family is the first school for any human being and as such, parents and guardians owe their children the duty of teaching them to avoid cultism, drug and alcohol abuse, as well as criminal activities while imbibing the virtues of love, honesty and the fear of God.

He counselled young men and women who engage in armed robbery, cult-related acts and kidnapping to turn a new leaf and save their future from destruction

According to the statement, “The Governor says as cases of COVID-19 are rising, it is important that the people adhere strictly to the protocol on prevention of the virus such as physical distancing, the use of face masks and alcohol-based sanitizers at worship centres, markets and other public places.

“He restates the commitment of the State Government to the safety of lives and property, as meaningful development can only take place in an atmosphere devoid of violence.

The Governor again commended the police and other security agencies for the rescue of kidnap victims in the state and other successes recorded in the fight against crime.

While appreciating Benue people for the support given to his administration and security operatives through intelligence gathering which led to the arrest of suspects for prosecution, Governor Ortom wished the people of the state joyful Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE