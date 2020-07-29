Alleged N6.3bn fraud: Court adjourns Jang’s case to Nov 4

A Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos has adjourned the alleged N6.3bn fraud case involving former Governor Jonah Jang and a cashier in the Plateau State Civil Service Mr Yusuf Pam to November 4th 2020.

It would be recalled that both former Governor Jonah Jang and Yusuf Pam we’re brought before Plateau State High Court by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) on 17 count charges bothering on Misappropriation of funds, criminal breach of trust and corrupt advantages.

Justice Christy Dabup of the High Court IV on Wednesday adjourned the case on the premise Sallah Public Holiday declared by the Federal Government, which has affected one of the days slated for the commencement of the definite hearing of the matter.

“My Lord, we can’t continue with the hearing of this case today because of the Sallah Public Holiday declared by the Federal Government, which invariably affected our plans to bring our witnesses and proceed with the case,” Mr Oluwatuse Mese, the Prosecution Counsel averred.

“Our plan was to bring our witnesses and take the two days July 29 and July 30 for them to testify before this honourable Court, but for the holiday, we have to apply for another adjournment.

“In view of the public holiday that has consumed one of the days, we hereby apply for an adjournment to enable us to prepare to prosecute the case properly, ” Mese pleaded.

Responding, Counsel to Jang, Mr Edward Pwajok (SAN) and Counsel to Pam, Mr Sunday Oyawole, did not object to the application for adjournment.

Justice Dabup, however, adjourned the case to Nov. 4 and Nov 5 for definite hearing.

It could be recalled that the case was on June 24 adjourned to Oct. 29 and Oct 30 after the two accused were arraigned afresh after the case came up in de-no-vo following the retirement of Justice Daniel Longji on Dec. 29, 2919.

