Eid-El-Kabir: Ogun Rep donates N40m cash to 800 constituents

The member representing Abeokuta North, Obafemi Owode, and Odeda Federal Constituency of Ogun State, Rep. Olumide Osoba, has donated the sum of N40 million to 800 constituents to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival.

This was confirmed in a statement titled ‘Celebrating Eid-El-Kabir: Rep. Olumide Osoba gifts 800 Constituents N50,000 each through Desmike Global Service’, made available to Parliamentary Correspondents.

According to Rep. Osoba’s media office, “This thoughtful gesture comes on the heels of his recent distribution of rams and rice to constituents across the three Local Governments he represents.

“Constituents have already begun confirming receipt of the funds through Desmike Global Services, with many expressing appreciation for Hon. Osoba’s kindness.

“Notably, this marks the fourth cash disbursement in two years, following previous gestures including N100,000 to 800 constituents in December 2023 and N50,000 Christmas cash disbursements to 1,000 constituents in 2024.

“With this latest gesture, Hon. Osoba has once again demonstrated his commitment to the welfare of his constituents, inspiring hope and joy in the hearts of many.”

