Plateau govt, IITA partner to train 10,000 youths in agriculture

The Plateau State Government has signed an agreement with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan, Oyo State, to train 10,000 youths in various areas of agriculture in phases.

The State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Musa Ashoms, disclosed this at a youth parley to commemorate the second anniversary of Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s administration. He noted that, with agriculture now regarded as the new oil, the initiative aims to strategically position young people not just as farmers but as solution providers in food security.

He further revealed that thousands of youths will soon be engaged in productive and profitable agriculture through the BARC Farm Project, which is designed to position Plateau State as a center for agri-business innovation and food processing.

According to him, under the leadership of the Federal Minister of Digital Economy, arrangements have been concluded to establish an Outsourcing and Technology Hub in Jos. He added that the project will be housed in the “Standard Building Jos,” which will be refurbished and remodeled to create a global outsourcing platform for tech-savvy youths to connect with international markets and earn across borders through digital services and products.

“The Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) is not just another project. It is a dream carved in concrete— a zone that will create a marketplace for our young farmers, attracting off-takers to support the value chain continually. Plateau will not only produce but also process and export,” he said.

He added, “Also, 250 Plateau youths are currently undergoing intensive training at the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre in Shere Hills, Lamingo. This is how we forge bold, ethical, and responsible youth leaders of tomorrow—molded today.”

On the Youth Exposure Strategy, Hon. Ashoms said Governor Mutfwang understands that exposure is empowerment. Hence, his administration will continue to sponsor young Plateau citizens to travel across Nigeria and beyond for workshops, seminars, and global events to observe, learn, and grow.

“Growth comes through experience, and we will ensure that opportunity is within reach.

Never in Plateau’s history has youth participation in governance been this high. Under His Excellency’s inclusive governance drive, 65 percent of key appointments have gone to young people. We are not just being spoken to; we are being handed the microphone,” he said.

In his remarks, the Secretary to the State Government, Architect Samuel Jatau, urged the youths to support the administration’s programs. He noted that the state government has many initiatives designed to equip them to face both current and future challenges.

