FUTA alumni donate multi-million streetlight to varsity

The 1995–2001 alumni association of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), has donated multi-million naira solar-powered street lights to the university.

The street lights were installed at the Adeboye male hall of residence and the Awosika female hall of residence on campus.

Speaking during the official commissioning of the project, the president of the FUTA ’95–’01 alumni association, Dr. Olufemi Fajolu, said the project, which cost over twenty million naira, is part of the association’s efforts to meet students’ needs.

Fajolu noted that the development of the nation’s higher institutions should not be left to the government alone, adding that the alumni association would continue to contribute to the advancement of the institution.

According to him, “The project we launch today goes beyond just using bolts and nuts to tie down some poles with solar lights attached to them. Today, we are here to further illuminate the spirit of giving back, the legacy of oneness and the commitment to excellence that has defined our association since inception.

“It’s my hope that the students who are the biggest beneficiaries of this project will see the project not just as structures to guide your path to and from your halls of residences but that you will see these poles and the lights they provide to you as symbols that you are not alone in your academic journey.”

He disclosed that as part of efforts to improve the welfare of members of the association, the alumni have initiated a special grant aimed at adding value to the business ventures of members.

“This initiative aims to put funds directly into members’ businesses. To say I’m proud of the men and women of this association is an understatement. It is an honour of a lifetime for me to lead these men and women,” he said.

The president of the alumni association worldwide, Adeyemi Bello, while appreciating the gesture of the set towards the students, appealed to other alumni of the university to give back to their alma mater rather than leaving everything to the management.

Speaking while inaugurating the project, the Vice Chancellor of FUTA, Professor Adenike Oladiji, expressed joy over the gesture of the alumni association in donating the solar-powered street lights, describing it as a dream come true.

She noted that the project would not only brighten the environment around the halls of residence but also improve the academic lives of the students.

Assuring the ’95–’01 set that the university would take proper ownership of the project, the VC encouraged other graduates of the institution to emulate the gesture of the set in giving back to the university that nurtured them.

Oladiji explained that it is high time the government took advantage of the numerous natural resources in the country to resolve the power sector crisis.

According to her, “In my view, this is the way to go, using our natural resources for power may be a more sustainable way to solve the power problem. The only advice for the government is that while we can continue to depend on solar lighting and hydro sources, the government should attract investors to the materials we use, so that they can be produced or assembled locally, it will create jobs and reduce the prices.

“But I think we are not harnessing our natural resources, if we can do this, it will go a long way in solving our problems.”

Responding on behalf of the students, the chairmen of the two halls of residence, Oni Temilehin and Deborah Ojo, lauded the efforts of the alumni association, saying, “You have not only lightened up our hostel, you have also lightened up our hearts, we are grateful.”

