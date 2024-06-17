The Minority leader of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon Abdulrasheed Kashamu, has provided food items and cash gifts to no fewer than 8000 people in Ijebu Igbo community and beyond in the spirit of Eid-el- Kabir celebration.

The younger Kashamu representing Ijebu Igbo State Constituency 1 in the State House of Assembly, had continued to uphold the legacy of his late father and former Senator representing Ogun East, Senator Buruji Kashamu.

Speaking with newsmen at the Ijebu Igbo home on Sunday, the lawmaker, said the sharing of food items and cash gifts to people is in line with the family tradition of giving back to the society.

Thousands of people gathered at the Kashamu’s home to partake in the annual tradition of lifting the needy in the immediate community.

He said, “I thank Almighty Allah for granting me and my people the opportunity and benefit of witnessing the celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

“In continuation of the legacy laid down by my father, the late Senator Buruji Kashamu, we have made arrangements to reach out to about 8,000 people within our community and beyond with food items and cash, irrespective of sex, religious, race or political leaning.

“Our activities today underscore the purpose of the Eid celebration. It is a call to humility, empathy and sharing of joy, peace and happiness with the people.

“I am only an instrument in His hands to put smiles on the faces of the vulnerable, the old, the young and even children.

“That is my greatest joy and it gives me a sense of fulfillment. Eid Mubarak to all the Muslim Ummah.”