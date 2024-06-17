The Chief Imam of Mista Ali community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, Imam Abdulkadir, has reported the theft of his sacrificial ram, which occurred during a heavy downpour on the eve of the Ed-el-Kabir celebration.

The incident was revealed by Imam Abdulkadir during his sermon following the two Raka’at prayers. Malam Haruna Yaqub, another Imam in the community, denounced the theft as insensitive and a significant loss to the Chief Imam.

“The ram of our Chief Imam, which he purposely bought to sacrifice, was stolen in the night,” Yaqub lamented during the sermon.

He emphasised the gravity of the act, especially considering the religious significance of the sacrificial ram for the Ed-el-Kabir celebration.

ALSO READ: IGP deploys police nationwide amid threats against of NLC protest

The community expressed their disappointment and called for heightened vigilance and security to prevent such incidents in the future.

“We are really shocked by the incident. We were surprised to hear this story.

“This means that people are not God-fearing. It is scary that people have gone to the extent of stealing ram meant for religious activity,” Yaqub said.

Yaqub, however, urged the people to fear God and steer clear of theft or any criminal behaviour, stressing that everyone will answer for their deeds in this life and the next.

He said, “It is high time people repented and took the path of Allah. It is not too late. People should stop committing bad things and act according to Allah’s commandments.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE