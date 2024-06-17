The immediate past Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has advised the 33 pioneer students of Aletheia University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, to be solution providers to Nigeria’s problems with their academic programmes.

Ogundipe gave the advice during the maiden edition of the private institution matriculation, held last Saturday, at the university site in Ago-Iwoye.

Professor Ogundipe also delivered the matriculation lecture with the topic “Paradigm Shift in University Education: The Aletheia University Perspective”.

The don identified persistence; risk-taking; passion; discipline; integrity and sacrifice as factors that would assist them in achieving their goals in their academic experience and life.

On the topic of discourse, the guest lecturer urged the management, lecturers and students of the University to adopt technology innovations in teaching, learning and research, to make the institution outstanding.

The University Vice Chancellor, Professor Amos Olusanya, also charged the new students to regulate and recognise excellence that will make them outstanding among their peers.

He said, “Today’s event is the first stage of your intellectual journey in this university. Securing admission into Aletheia University calls for celebration. I admonished you to be focused and avoid any form of distraction.

“We will not compromise standards in this institution. You must do extra work at all times and put in everything that will make you outstanding among your peers.

“You must obey all rules because here we have zero tolerance to any form of social vices.”

He explained that all the programmes currently running by the school have the nod of the National Universities Commission (NUC), with plans underway to add more 15 courses to the existing ones.

While Alethia Founder, Major General Adebanjo Awosanya, admonished the new students to be wary of procrastination.

He explained that the University believed in technology and critical thinking as a game changer to Nigeria’s challenges while promising that the institution will make the undergraduates relevant nationally and internationally by the end of their academic pursuits.

