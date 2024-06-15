The dethroned Emir Aminu Ado Bayero in his Sallah message has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Kano state governor, Abba Yusuf for the days of Arafat and tomorrow’s Eid ceremony.

This was just as the monarch said: “as a law-abiding citizen, I’m abiding by the directives of the security to postpone our earlier arrangements of conducting Traditional Hawan Nassarawa and Dubar, this is to ensure that everybody goes on his business without fear of harassment or attack.”

Emir Ado Bayero while congratulating President Tinubu and the Governor, urged them to continue executing meaningful developmental projects that will help the citizens get out of the present economic hardship.

Bayero in a special broadcast to the people of the state, said the Government of Kano and indeed the Federal Government deserved commendation for the efforts in keeping peace and developmental projects they are doing.

He thanked the security for ensuring peace in the state in the face of the unfortunate happenings, asking them to sustain the tempo of keeping Kano peaceful.

He said, “as abiding citizen, I’m abiding by the directives of the Security to postpone our earlier arrangements of conducting Traditional Hawan Nassarawa and Dubar, this is to ensure that everybody goes on his business without fear of harassment or attack.”

He advised security to ensure that Kano is safe and that no harm is allowed to happen to anybody, “I know you are accurately doing your job keeping to it is an excellent things that Kano needs.”

Bayero who further stressed his respect to the rules of law, reminded that their background teaches them to always abide by law and ensure that they have not gone against lawful submission.

He admonished Kano Indigents and the entire Nigerians to continue supporting their governments by being loyal to their programs and policies so that together the state and the country will be great again.

Speaking on the sidelines of the special broadcast, the Sarkin Dawaki Babba Aminu Babba DanAgundi, said the 15th Emir has directed him to announce his earlier arrangements of praying at the state main Eid dround.

“The Emir been a .an of respect and who also respect the rules of law has not only asked us to announce his suspension of arrangements to pray at Eid ground but also agreed to pray at the Nassarawa palace alongside his subjects.”

In the same vein the Emir, according to Babba DanAgundi has suspended all traditional outings on the Eid festivity, this is in an efforts to fully cooperate with the security in ensuring peace in the state.

