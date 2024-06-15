Islamic scholars and pilgrims from Oyo State spent a significant part of Arafat Day, the most important day in the Hajj rituals to offer special prayers for themselves, the state and the nation in general.

A team of clerics took turns to offer prayers at a special session organised by members of the Oyo State Welfare Board Muslim wing, under the leadership of Sheik Hasim Atere.

Reports from the holy land said the pilgrims used the occasion to also pray for the Seyi Makinde-led administration to succeed by asking the Almighty Allah to give Governor Makinde and his team the wisdom and strength to take the state to the promised land.

In his special message for the day, Sheikh Hasim Atere who congratulated the pilgrims on the successful exercise of Arafat Day, outlined the significance of the day, saying that Arafat Day was the best of all days prayers of believers are offered and answered.

A major highlight of the prayer session was the recitation of the Holy Quran and sermon of Arafat day as delivered by Holy Prophet Muhammed in his farewell message to the Muslim ummah 1,445 years ago

The event was attended by the state deputy speaker who is also the state Amir Hajj, Hon Muhammed Fadeyi, the state Commissioner for Environment and Natural resources, Architect Abdul-Mojeed Mogbojubola, the State Commissioner for Special Duties, Alhaja Fausat Ajoke-Sanni, the Chairman Civil Service Commission Alhaji Kamoru Aderibigbe, and a Special Assistant to Oyo State Governor, Alhaji Akeem Azeez.

