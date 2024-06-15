Taraba state Judicial service commission has commended Governor Agbu Kefas for the prompt release of the commission’s increased running cost.

Barr. Talatu Abubakar Jen, the executive secretary of the commission gave the commendation while speaking to journalists in Jalingo.

Abubakar expressed that the increased running cost for the Commission has facilitated the smooth running of the Commission’s routine activities such as promotional interview for State Judiciary staff, training and office maintenance.

According to her, the inclusion of the Commission’s staff in the schedule of workshops and trainings at the National Judicial Institute Abuja, as well as the appointment of two new members by the Governor to meet up with the Constitutional requirement for the composition of the Commission, was a commendable efforts by the governor to reposition the judicial system of the state. This is just a she said the effort was achieved through a memorandum of the Chairman/Chief Judge, Justice Joel Agya.

The executive secretary also disclosed that, through the recommendation of the State Judicial Service Commission, three Judges for the State High Court and two Judges for the State Customary Court of Appeal were appointed.

However, the commission appealed to governor Kefas to provide them with a vehicles for non Ex-offficio members, and an official utility vehicle for the Secretary of the Commission.

