Eid-el-Fitr: Our unity, our greatness, Abiru tells Nigerians

Member, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Rotimi Abiru, has called on all Nigerians to value the nation’s unity which, according to him, is its greatness as a country.

The lawmaker, representing Shomolu Constituency 2, who is also the immediate past Chief Whip of the House, made the call while felicitating Nigerians, particularly the Muslim Ummah as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr.

Abiru, while enjoining Nigerian to value the nation’s unity, noted that this is the period citizens must come together and be strong to defeat the security challenges facing the country.

“This is the period we all must be strong to defeat this Insecurity challenge facing our nation,” the lawmaker admonished.

The lawmaker urged all Muslim brothers and sisters to remember the purpose of the celebration which, he said, was to seek forgiveness and more blessings from Almighty Allah, even as he urged them not to go back to what Almighty Allah forbid after Ramadan.

