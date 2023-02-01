Effi people in C’River disagree over sale of community asset

The people of Effi village in Okuni community, Ikom Local Government Area of Cross River State have expressed disapproval of the sale and alleged misappropriation of N21 million being proceeds from the sale of an asset belonging to the community.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that series of tantrums had been thrown at opposing parties in relation to who sold Mike’s Plant, otherwise known as Timberlex company, a property belonging to the community and who allegedly pocketed the money from the sale of the asset.

Available documents obtained by the Nigerian Tribune revealed that the property was sold at the rate of N21 million.

However, there are doubts about how the money was utilised or who is in possession of the cash, a situation that has led to disagreement in the community.

A prominent indigene of the community, Prince Odey Oyama, in a letter addressed to the Effi Traditional Rulers Council, through their lawyer, Ichire Okim said: “We understand that judgment in the case between Effi Village and the property which used to be owned by Mike Wood Plant Industry, in a suit number known to you, filed in the Ikom High Court, has finally been handed down in our favour; the elders, chiefs and people of Effi community. We also understand that the court also ordered, inter alia, that the property that used to be owned by Mike Wood Plant Industry be auctioned.

“Unconfirmed information making the rounds in the village has it that, the property was sold for N4 million only whereas, rumour doing the rounds from other quarters in the village and beyond, alleges that the property was auctioned for N21 million only.”

In his response, the community head chief, Ntui Ojong Nyambi, said: “Let me state categorically that at no time did Okim advise us the chiefs of Effi village on the disclaimer. Okim have nothing to do with the disclaimer,” the head chief stated.

Speaking on behalf of the Effi traditional rulers’ council, Okim Emmanuel Enya Agbor, described the allegation as false.

“Our lawyer never sold any property worth the amount. What he auctioned were only movable items from the said plant worth about N4,250,000 and handed the money to the community which is being ploughed in execution of a town council project. The only money we gave to Okim (the lawyer) was his legal fee.

“We just can’t explain where this spurious allegation is coming from, our lawyer is the one who had been assisting us to resolve various community issues and at no point had we found him wanting. All we seek for is peace and not trouble,” the monarch said.





Prince Oyama is still insisting that the records of the auctioned community asset be made public.

